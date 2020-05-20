President Trump Says America's 1.5 Million Coronavirus Cases Are ‘Badge of Honor’ for Testing

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with his cabinet in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong—Getty Images
May 19, 2020 9:00 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said it’s “a badge of honor” that the U.S. has more than 1.5 million cases of coronavirus — the highest number of infections globally — saying the total is simply a reflection of a successful testing regime.

“I view it as a badge of honor, really, it’s a badge of honor,” Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday. “It’s a great tribute to the testing and all of the work that a lot of professionals have done.”

At least 91,000 Americans have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since February. The U.S. has now performed more than 11.8 million tests for infection by the virus, according to the Covid Tracking Project, after the government experienced delays in getting tests developed and manufactured. The U.S. continues to face testing shortages and sets priorities for who gets one.

Contrary to Trump’s claim, U.S. testing levels aren’t extraordinary. The U.S. trails countries like the U.K., Italy and Germany in tests conducted per 1,000 people, Bloomberg data show. And the U.S. is finding a case for every 7.8 tests, far behind other countries like New Zealand, Australia and South Korea, who have to test far higher numbers of people to find a case, according to figures compiled by Our World In Data.

The U.S. has the largest publicly reported outbreak in the world. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the U.S. has conducted a reported 11.3 million tests, though Trump said he believed the number was closer to 14 million.

“If you’re testing 14 million people, you’re going to find many more cases,” Trump said. “Many of these people aren’t very sick but they still go down as a case, so, actually, the number of cases — and we’re also a much bigger country than most. So when we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better.”

One administration official, briefing reporters earlier on Tuesday on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. is starting to see a decline in cases and deaths, even as testing increases. The positive test percentage is also decreasing, meaning that the nation is finding the cases less frequently in testing, the official said.

Related Stories

–With assistance from Justin Sink.

Most Popular on TIME
1
This 66-Year-Old Woman Is Suing All Gay People—Yes, All of Them
2
What We Know About the Effects of COVID-19 on the Body
3
U.S. Stops Issuing Passports Except For 'Life-Or-Death' Emergencies

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Trump Says He's Taking Hydroxychloroquine
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE