13 People Shot, With One in Critical Condition, at Louisiana Memorial Service

By Sanya Mansoor
May 17, 2020 2:18 PM EDT

Thirteen people were shot Saturday night as a crowd gathered for a memorial service for a murder victim in Bogalusa, La., according to local police. One individual was left in critical condition because of a gunshot wound.

The Bogalusa Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday morning that the agency started to receive reports of gun shots and victims needing medical attention just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they “observed an extremely large crowd of people gathered in the area for what was believed to be a memorial service for Dominique James,” who was recently murdered. They also located “several victims with gunshot wounds.”

Police said James was found dead in his car May 8, two days after he was reported missing, and launched a homicide investigation in the case, according to WDSU-6 News.

As of Sunday morning, no eyewitnesses have come forward with any information and the police say they continue to pursue any leads on the case.

Most Popular on TIME
1
U.S. Stops Issuing Passports Except For 'Life-Or-Death' Emergencies
2
Many Small Businesses Are Reopening. But the Customers Aren’t Necessarily Showing Up
3
Puerto Rico to Hold U.S. Statehood Referendum

Write to Sanya Mansoor at sanya.mansoor@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Local Police, Courts Caught Short as Louisiana Pastor Continues Holding Services Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE