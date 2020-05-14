Watch the Full TIME100 Talks Series

TIME100 Talks, an ongoing series of virtual conversations and experiences that convenes members of the TIME 100 community along with global leaders and experts from different fields to spotlight solutions to urgent global problems, launched in April with an installment that featured a number of speakers who addressed the challenges of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Each week, TIME will add new virtual events that bring together different parts of the TIME 100 community, and feature conversations with leaders across multiple disciplines and various themes. So far, immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, filmmaker Angelina Jolie, singer John Legend and chef José Andrés have participated in the event series. Speakers and topics for future TIME100 talks will continue to be announced, and videos from each event can be seen below.

Jared Kushner

May 12, 2020

In a conversation with TIME’s senior White House correspondent Brian Bennett, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner acknowledged a “risk” in President Donald Trump’s push to reopen the U.S. economy and send people back to work, potentially threatening their lives.

“There’s risk in anything, but the President carries the burden of the 30 million Americans who have lost their jobs due to this historic effort to save lives,” Kushner said.

Christian Siriano and Dr. Pardis Sabeti

May 8, 2020

Fashion designer Christian Siriano and Dr. Pardis Sabeti, a professor at Harvard University’s Center for Systems Biology, each joined TIME100 Talks to discuss changes in work and finding hope during the COVID-19 pandemic, respectively.

Siriano, who has been lauded for turning his Manhattan fashion studio into a mask factory to provide protection to frontline workers in New York City, said he anticipates making protective gear for at least the next six months.

“I don’t think that fashion will mean the same thing after this,” he said. “We still need fantasy and dreams and those things to escape, but I think it will just be different. It will need to be more meaningful and whatever that is, I’m not sure yet, but it’s definitely how I’m designing now, I’m thinking about it.”

Sabeti, known for studying infectious diseases as they spread, told TIME that while finding a vaccine for the coronavirus will require a long period of time, efforts to understand the outbreak of SARS-COV-2 have sped up, thanks to more collaboration between scientists and technological advancements in tools.

Jose Andres

April 29, 2020

Celebrity chef José Andrés joined TIME100 Talks to discuss issues of food access during the COVID-19 pandemic and called on the federal government to work with private companies to prevent food waste.

Finding Hope

April 23, 2020

TIME 100 Talks: Finding Hope marked TIME’s launch of the event series. Featured speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Angelina Jolie, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, the singer John Legend, journalist Katie Couric, physician and public health advocate Dr. Leana Wen, epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant, artist and photographer JR and president of the Rockefeller Foundation Rajiv J. Shah.

