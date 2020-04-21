Stanley Tucci Explaining His Negroni Recipe Has Entranced the Internet

By Melissa Locker
April 21, 2020 11:08 AM EDT

Stanley Tucci is using his time at home by showing people how to make themselves a perfect negroni.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Oscar-nominated actor and cookbook author agrees to make his wife, literary agent Felicity Blunt, sister of actor Emily Blunt, a cocktail. Specifically he does his twist on a classic negroni. As smooth jazz plays in the background, Tucci showed off his step-by-step negroni guide with the world, captioning the video with the words, “Drink up!”

While Tucci prefers gin over vodka in the cocktail and likes it served up, instead of on the rocks, perhaps as a nod to the fact that people can’t just run to the store right now, he offers options like using vodka or swapping in a martini glass if you don’t have a coupe handy. He gets to work by adding ice and a double shot of gin to a cocktail shaker, followed by a shot of sweet vermouth (he recommends using a high-quality brand) and tossing in a single shot of Campari. All ingredients are shaken and poured into a coupe glass, garnished with a thin slice of orange and a drizzle of juice. Then, just enjoy the drink with gusto.

The mixology lesson got Twitter talking and interested in more. While a bartending class may not always be considered an endearing occasion or a soothing educational experience, in these trying times folks on Twitter will clearly take whatever inspiring content they can get.

