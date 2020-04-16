Draw with Us!

Drew Willis is the creative director of TIME for Kids (TFK) and an accomplished children’s book illustrator. He has worked with Andrea, TFK’s editor-in-chief, since before her daughter Rosie was born. For her entire life, Rosie has admired Drew’s artwork. She sent him a card one year with Santa drawn on it, and received a reply that was her favorite holiday gift—Drew sent her a thank-you note that included a Santa drawing of his own. Rosie immediately hung it on her wall, and started work on her next drawing for Drew. This was the beginning of a fun new tradition for the pair: passing hand-drawn pictures back and forth.

Now it’s your turn to join the fun!

On “Draw with Drew (and Rosie),” these two avid artists will tackle a new drawing subject each week. They’ll also offer hints to help make your kids’ artwork the best it can be.

Have your child draw along with Drew and Rosie. Then, you can share the finished picture on social media using the hashtag #DrawWithDrew, or email it to tfkeditors@time.com. (Parents: Please include first name only, if any, on the art itself.)* They might be named a TFK Art Director of the Week, or be featured in a special issue of Time for Kids.

Draw with Drew (and Rosie!) is the latest FREE and global offering from TIME for Kids to support teachers, families and students during this period of school closures. Last month, TIME for Kids brought the in-classroom publication to homes for the first time with the launch of the TIME for Kids free digital library. Register here: time.com/tfk-free

This show was made in collaboration with our Creativity Partner, Adobe.

Draw with Drew. Stay up to date on new episodes, special guest announcements and bonus content! Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

About TIME For Kids

Since 1995, TIME for Kids has delivered current events from TIME news bureaus around the world to millions of students in elementary and middle school classrooms across the U.S. Each week, TIME for Kids presents news in a format that teaches young readers to become critical thinkers and informed citizens. As an educational publication, the mission of TIME for Kids is to help teachers engage students with the world around them and inspire kids to join the conversation about current events.

As teachers navigate the uncharted territory of virtual instruction, TIME for Kids is supporting educators with FREE access to current issues, teaching materials, curriculum guides and weekly virtual learning plans for each TIME for Kids issue. Register for FREE digital access here: https://time.com/tfk-free/

About Drew

Drew Willis is the Creative Director of TIME for Kids, TIME Edge, and Your $, TFK’s financial-literacy magazine. He has worked in children’s publishing for 20 years and has illustrated numerous YA books, including Hatchet, which was named by PBS’s Great American Read as one of the top 100 books of all time. He began working with Adobe Photoshop version 2.5 in 1993, and has been working with Adobe products ever since.

About Rosie

Rosie is a fourth grader who is eager to get back to school. She loves softball and basketball, art and cooking projects, and tormenting her sister.

*By tagging photos using #DrawWithDrew, or emailing them to tfkeditors@time.com, you are granting TFK (and those they authorize) a royalty-free, world-wide, perpetual, non-exclusive license to publicly display, distribute, reproduce and create derivative works of the submissions, in whole or in part, in any media now existing or later developed, for any purpose, including but not limited to, advertising and promotion of TFK publications, websites, and platforms.