If you’re looking for some new diversions while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon Prime Video has a wealth of new releases this April.
Viewers looking to dive into an otherworldly experience might enjoy Tales From the Loop, a new science fiction original series inspired by the futuristic paintings of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag that debuts on April 3. The sixth season of Bosch will also return, on April 17.
Those who are looking for more thrills at home can find them with the 20 classic (a.k.a pre-Daniel Craig) James Bond films that will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. this month, while those looking to catch up on the festival darlings of the past year are in luck, with the additions of Invisible Life and Les Misérables, both of which were recognized at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Critically acclaimed new release The Lighthouse will also join the platform on April 16.
Here are all the original series and movies, as well as other licensed content, available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in April 2020
Available April 3
Tales from the Loop
Invisible Life
Available April 10
Les Misérables
Available April 17
Bosch, season 6
Dino Dana
Selah and the Spades
Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020
Available April 1
A View to a Kill
Bangkok Dangerous
Bird Of Paradise
Blind Husbands
Broken Blossoms
Daniel Boone
Diamonds Are Forever
Diary Of A Hitman
Die Another Day
Dishonored Lady
Dollface
Dr. No
Dr. T & The Women
Drums In The Deep South
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
Gator
Gods And Monsters
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gorky Park
Hotel Artemis
I Am Legend
License to Kill
Live and Let Die
Mark Of Zorro
Moonraker
Mutiny
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Repentance
Shirley Valentine
Son Of Monte Cristo
Tarzan The Fearless
The Bodyguard
The Boost
The Brothers Grimm
The Chumscrubber
The Hoodlum
The Living Daylights
The Lost World
The Man with the Golden Gun
The New Adventures Of Tarzan
The Sender
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
You Only Live Twice
Available April 10
Rambo: Last Blood
IT: Chapter 2
Available April 12
Joker
Available April 14
Vault
Available April 16
The Lighthouse
Available April 20
Paranormal Activity 3
Available April 29
Footloose
Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020
Available April 1
America In Color, season 1
Bronx SIU, season 1
Dirt Every Day, season 1
El Rey del Valle, season 1
Foyle’s War, season 1
Molly of Denali, season 1
Mr. Selfridge, season 1
Our Wedding Story, season 1
The Bureau, season 1
The Mallorca Files, season 1
The Mind of a Chef, season 1
Vida, season 1
Available April 2
Broke, season 1
Available April 5
World on Fire, season 1
Available April 9
The Good Fight, season 4
Available April 10
The Undoing, season 1
Available April 12
Baptiste, season 1
Belgravia, season 1
Insecure, season 4
Run, season 1
Available April 26
Vida, season 3
Available April 27
I Know This Much is True, season 1
Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020
Available April 7
Underwater
The Turning