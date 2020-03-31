If you’re looking for some new diversions while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon Prime Video has a wealth of new releases this April.

Viewers looking to dive into an otherworldly experience might enjoy Tales From the Loop, a new science fiction original series inspired by the futuristic paintings of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag that debuts on April 3. The sixth season of Bosch will also return, on April 17.

Those who are looking for more thrills at home can find them with the 20 classic (a.k.a pre-Daniel Craig) James Bond films that will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. this month, while those looking to catch up on the festival darlings of the past year are in luck, with the additions of Invisible Life and Les Misérables, both of which were recognized at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Critically acclaimed new release The Lighthouse will also join the platform on April 16.

Here are all the original series and movies, as well as other licensed content, available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in April 2020

Available April 3

Tales from the Loop

Invisible Life

Available April 10

Les Misérables

Available April 17

Bosch, season 6

Dino Dana

Selah and the Spades

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020

Available April 1

A View to a Kill

Bangkok Dangerous

Bird Of Paradise

Blind Husbands

Broken Blossoms

Daniel Boone

Diamonds Are Forever

Diary Of A Hitman

Die Another Day

Dishonored Lady

Dollface

Dr. No

Dr. T & The Women

Drums In The Deep South

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

Gator

Gods And Monsters

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Gorky Park

Hotel Artemis

I Am Legend

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

Mark Of Zorro

Moonraker

Mutiny

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Repentance

Shirley Valentine

Son Of Monte Cristo

Tarzan The Fearless

The Bodyguard

The Boost

The Brothers Grimm

The Chumscrubber

The Hoodlum

The Living Daylights

The Lost World

The Man with the Golden Gun

The New Adventures Of Tarzan

The Sender

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

You Only Live Twice

Available April 10

Rambo: Last Blood

IT: Chapter 2

Available April 12

Joker

Available April 14

Vault

Available April 16

The Lighthouse

Available April 20

Paranormal Activity 3

Available April 29

Footloose

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020

Available April 1

America In Color, season 1

Bronx SIU, season 1

Dirt Every Day, season 1

El Rey del Valle, season 1

Foyle’s War, season 1

Molly of Denali, season 1

Mr. Selfridge, season 1

Our Wedding Story, season 1

The Bureau, season 1

The Mallorca Files, season 1

The Mind of a Chef, season 1

Vida, season 1

Available April 2

Broke, season 1

Available April 5

World on Fire, season 1

Available April 9

The Good Fight, season 4

Available April 10

The Undoing, season 1

Available April 12

Baptiste, season 1

Belgravia, season 1

Insecure, season 4

Run, season 1

Available April 26

Vida, season 3

Available April 27

I Know This Much is True, season 1

Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020

Available April 7

Underwater

The Turning

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.