As people around the world do their part to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, residents in Wales have found a clever way to have fun and it only requires laughter, imagination, and being hungry, hungry.

The senior citizens currently self-quarantining at the Bryn Celyn Care Home, in Maesteg, Wales, have figured out how to keep their spirits up even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Welsh news outlet, Wales Online, the residents have transformed the Hasbro board game, Hungry Hungry Hippos, into a real-world experience that looks like fun.

For the game, the residents, who range in age from 80 to 102-years-old, sat in wheelchairs which the home’s staff arranged into a circle. Like in the game, the middle of the circle was flooded with colored balls and the residents rushed to collect as many as they could with the “makeshift hungry hippos” they had “fashioned from plastic boxes and brooms” before the game started. The result was a lot of laughter, a brief reprieve from coronavirus fears, and a reminder that moments of fun can be found even when sheltering in place.

