Like many Americans across the country, Jennifer Lopez is practicing social distancing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. On Thursday, she sent an update on how she was dealing with her time at home via Instagram to her followers.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good,” she wrote in the caption to the video, which showed her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez enjoying the sun in their very green backyard, while her son Max showed off his impressive skills on a hoverboard.

It wasn’t Max’s skills that caught the eye of many fans, however, but the fact that J. Lo’s home bore a striking resemblance to the architectural dream of a house featured prominently in this year’s “Best Picture” winner at the Oscars, Parasite.

In the film, the house’s ostentatious presence and what it represents almost becomes a character in and of itself, so obviously the Internet had many thoughts on Lopez’s home’s similarity to it.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.