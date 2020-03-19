People Have Warmly Embraced the Certified New Banger 'Big Baby'

By Rachel E. Greenspan
March 19, 2020 11:14 AM EDT

With more time to stay home, you may be looking for new music. Comedian and actor Whitmer Thomas has given Twitterverse with a certifiable bop called “Big Baby.”

In the song, which he shared on Wednesday, Thomas uses a filter to make his face appear like a baby’s. For the purposes of his performance, this is an extremely important detail.

The song goes: “I am a big big baby, although I look like a guy. You are a big baby, too, and I’m about to tell you why. Mommy was a big big baby. Daddy was a big baby too.”

William Shakespeare himself could not have pulled off such poetic lyrics. Thomas also shared a longer version of the song on SoundCloud, if you’re looking for even more “Big Baby” vibes.

With nearly half a million views and 14,000 likes as of Thursday morning, it’s clear that “Big Baby” is taking our internet-focused world by storm.

Most Popular on TIME
1
First U.S. Company Announces Upcoming Home COVID-19 Test
2
COVID-19 Leads to Paid Leave—But Millions Won't Be Eligible
3
Little Girl Dancing With a Dog Who Can Really Move Is Sparking a Bit of Joy

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
First U.S. Company Announces Upcoming Home COVID-19 Test
2
COVID-19 Leads to Paid Leave—But Millions Won't Be Eligible
3
Little Girl Dancing With a Dog Who Can Really Move Is Sparking a Bit of Joy
4
How Coronavirus Is Affecting Victims of Domestic Violence
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE