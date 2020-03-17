Son Serenades His Mother to Cheer Her Up During Assisted Living Facility Lockdown During the Coronavirus Outbreak

By Cady Lang
March 17, 2020 3:15 PM EDT

A thoughtful son found a way to lift his mother’s spirits after the assisted living facility she calls home instated a lockdown because of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, by serenading her and her friends on his guitar.

In a tweet posted by Jenny DeLoach, the daughter of the man and the granddaughter of the woman, she recounts how she found her father cheering up her grandmother and her friends by playing music for them outside of their windows.

“My grandma’s living facility is on lockdown; I went to drop off some things for her & found my dad serenading her & her friends on his guitar since he couldn’t come in to visit,” she wrote in a tweet caption alongside a photo of her father performing and her grandmother and other residents listening from balconies and windows of the facility.

The tweet has received over 43k likes and 5k retweets since it was posted on Monday, showing that even in times of uncertainty like now, a little kindness can go a long way. See the living facility’s performance below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

