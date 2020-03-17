Amazon Says it’s Prioritizing Household Staples, Medical Supplies As it Struggles With Coronavirus Orders

Close-up of sign with logo on facade of the regional headquarters of ecommerce company Amazon in the Silicon Valley town of Sunnyvale, California, October 28, 2018.
Smith Collection—Gado/Getty Image
By Matt Day / Bloomberg
March 17, 2020 11:11 AM EDT

Amazon.com Inc. is prioritizing the stocking and shipping of household staples and medical supplies as it struggles to deal with a surge in demand for online orders from customers avoiding stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online retailer said in a blog post updated on Tuesday morning, that it was making the move “so we can more quickly receive, restock, and ship these products to customers.”

Also on Tuesday, Amazon told third-party sellers on its marketplace that the company wouldn’t accept shipments from sellers in other product categories through at least April 5. Amazon said it was taking a similar approach with the big brands it buys directly from. Business Insider reported the restrictions on other product categories earlier.

”We understand this is a change for our selling partners and appreciate their understanding as we temporarily prioritize these products for customers,” an Amazon spokesman said in an emailed statement. Products already on their way to Amazon warehouses will be accepted, he said.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Face Masks Encouraged in Asia, Shunned in U.S.
2
Are People With Asthma at High Risk for Coronavirus?
3
Coronavirus Map: See How COVID-19 Has Spread

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Face Masks Encouraged in Asia, Shunned in U.S.
2
Are People With Asthma at High Risk for Coronavirus?
3
Coronavirus Map: See How COVID-19 Has Spread
4
COVID-19 Vaccine Test Begins With U.S. Volunteer
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE