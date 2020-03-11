Public Tours of U.S. Capitol Suspended Due to COVID-19

Public tours of the U.S. Capitol will be suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the plans said Wednesday.
The House and Senate sergeants-at-arms are preparing to make the announcement, the person said.
Separately, the leaders of the House and Senate have said they have no plans to alter their congressional schedules. Both chambers are scheduled to work Thursday, then leave for a week-long recess.
“We are the captains of the ship. We are the last to leave,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers Tuesday, according to a person in the room