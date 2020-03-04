Should You Cancel Travel Plans Amid COVID-19 Concerns? Here's What to Consider

Airlines have suspended operations to certain airports and a growing number of companies are restricting business travel amid concerns over COVID-19, raising questions about whether people should cancel their upcoming international and domestic trips.

Guidelines around travel have become increasingly complex as more than 92,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,000 deaths have been reported across 79 countries and territories. Several airlines have suspended or reduced service to countries with some of the highest number of cases, such as China, and grounded flights to South Korea, Iran and parts of Italy, where more than 2,000 cases have been reported in each country.

The travel sector itself is expected to take a hit in the coming months, according to the trade group U.S. Travel Association, which said international inbound travel to the U.S. will fall 6% over the next three months, marking the steepest decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

Roger Dow, U.S. Travel’s president, says that although businesses are warning people away from traveling, members of the public should heed notices from health agencies while deciding on travel plans. He notes that there are no current domestic travel warnings for U.S. residents.

David Abramson, a professor at New York University’s School of Global Public Health says people should expect COVID-19 case numbers to increase and prepare accordingly.

“This is a pretty volatile time,” he says. “And by the time you travel, it may look different. You can’t anticipate where the cases are going to appear.”

Here is what to consider when weighing whether you should cancel any future travel.

What are health and government agencies saying about travel?

The U.S. State Department has issued varying levels of travel warnings for countries where there are current outbreaks.

The highest level — Level 4: Do Not Travel — has been applied to Iran and China as of February 2020. The State Department has issued Level 3: Reconsider Travel warnings for those planning travel to Italy, where more than 50 people have died from the virus, and South Korea, where nearly 30 people have died and more than 5,000 cases have been reported.

Japan and Hong Kong are under the State Department’s Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution warning, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Japan has reported about 300 cases while Hong Kong has confirmed just over 100.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued similar recommendations for travelers. The CDC has warned people to avoid nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and Japan. The agency added that people traveling to those countries who are older or have chronic medical conditions could be at risk for severe disease.

Additionally, foreign nationals from China and Iran are currently barred from entering the U.S. American citizens returning to the U.S. who have been in either country in the last 14 days will be monitored for up to another 14 days, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it generally advises against implementing travel or trade restrictions to countries with coronavirus outbreaks. Restricting travel and the transport of goods is “ineffective,” according to the agency.

“Restrictions may interrupt needed aid and technical support, may disrupt businesses, and may have negative social and economic effects on the affected countries,” reads a notice from WHO.

What about travel within the U.S.?

Guidance from health agencies has warned people to be cautious about any international travel, but no official restrictions have been placed on domestic travel as yet.

Abramson says the overall “sensible” thing for people to do is to stay home if they can to avoid illness. But if you have to travel—for work or otherwise—you can take precautions outlined by all health agencies, such as washing your hands and keeping away from crowds as much as possible. And be sure to speak up for help.

“If you’re on a plane within two seats of someone who is coughing, you’re in close contact with that person. Ask to move your seat,” he says. Such moves might not work on sold-out flights, or on planes where no extra seats are available.

And because traveling often means navigating large crowds, it is essential that people pay attention to their bodies, according to Abramson.

“We don’t always take the best care of ourselves and it’s stressful to travel,” he says. “We run ourselves ragged. That’ll make you more susceptible. You want to be your healthiest while traveling.”

Should you buy travel insurance before taking any trips?

Rushing to purchase travel insurance ahead of taking trips amid the coronavirus outbreak won’t actually help travelers in the moment, according to Squaremouth, a travel insurance policy comparison website. Standard travel insurance policies usually do not cover trip cancellations because people have a “fear of traveling,” according to the website.

Because COVID-19 is now well-known around the world, insurance providers consider the disease a “forseeable impact on travel,” and travel insurance policies will exclude it from coverage, a statement from Squaremouth says, noting that it has seen a 208% increase in people searching for cancellation coverage since the outbreak began.

“Travelers who wait until an event occurs will find very limited coverage for that event on a standard travel insurance policy,” the statement says.

Travelers looking to buy new insurance coverage that will allow them to cancel their trip amid the outbreak should buy the “Cancel For Any Reason” upgrade included in travel insurance policies, according to Squaremouth.

Most policies that include the “Cancel For Any Reason” upgrade have to be purchased within 14 to 21 days of the first payment toward a trip and cost about 40% more than typical cancellation policies. The upgrade will reimburse up to 75% of a trip’s cost.

Should you still go on that cruise?

The cruise industry has seen a decline as travelers cancel trips and delay bookings.

The Wall Street Journal reports that major cruise lines in the Mediterranean report being 60% full at the moment, a decline from 75% at the same time last year. Cruise operators in Asia expect to lose over $550 million this year, according to the Journal.

The virus has affected multiple cruise lines already, including the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Japan. About one in six people tested positive for the virus on the ship in February. Six Diamond Princess passengers have died after contracting the virus.

The CDC says cruise ships, like other environments where people are in close contact, can “facilitate transmission of respiratory viruses from person to person through exposure to respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated surfaces.”

“They’re like a floating viral transport mechanism,” Abramson says. “You can’t get away.”

The CDC cautions all passengers and crew members to avoid travel if they are already sick and to self-isolate at any sign of illness, such as fever or other symptoms. Abramson also warns potential cruise ship passengers that even if you don’t get sick, there is a chance that others might become ill and force everyone to self-quarantine.

Should you cancel business trips amid fears of coronavirus?

A number of companies are taking travel matters into their own hands by canceling events, suspending employee travel and requesting that employees work from home. This week, Adobe canceled its annual summit in Las Vegas and said it would host the event as an “online-only” experience. Facebook also canceled its F8 developers conference in San Jose, while Google called off its developers conference, I/O, which was set to take place in Mountain View, Calif.

While several companies have tried to curb how much their employees travel, those who have conferences or other essential trips planned should follow the CDC’s precautions: avoid contact with sick people, don’t touch your face with unwashed hands, and clean your hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Keep up to date with our daily coronavirus newsletter, and please send tips, leads, and stories from the frontlines to virus@time.com.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.