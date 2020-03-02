People Have a Lot of Feelings About the Ailing Health of Marnie the Dog

By Cady Lang
March 2, 2020 12:31 PM EST

The Internet can be a source of anxiety, strife, and discord, but in some instances, it can also be a place to find community, as evidenced by the outpouring of support inspired by the life of one Marnie the Dog.

Marnie, an 18.5 Shih Tzu rescue dog, who was adopted at the ripe age of 11, has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, most of whom are concerned about her health. In a photo and caption posted by her owner, Shirley Braha, fans were reassured that Marnie is currently taking it “day by day,” although “time is not on our side.”

Braha noted that Marnie’s declining health is one of the side effects of adopting a senior dog and encouraged her followers to be ready for whatever course Marnie’s well-being takes.

“I’m beyond grateful Marnie has made it this far, but I also understand that part of being a senior dog adopter and advocate is knowing when to let them go,” she wrote. “I’ve been preparing myself emotionally and logistically, and I know some of you love Marnie like she is your own, so let’s prepare for that collectively.”

See the full post on Marnie the support shown for her online, below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

