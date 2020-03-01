Chicago Police Officers Filmed Shooting Man in Train Station in a Video Mayor Lightfoot Calls 'Extremely Disturbing'

Officials are investigating after video emerged on Twitter of Chicago Police Department officers shooting and wounding a suspect at a Chicago train station on Friday.

In a pair of videos posted on Friday, two police officers appear to taser a white man and then attempt to pin him to the ground at the base of an escalator.

The suspect repeatedly says “I didn’t do nothing to you guys” as the male officer, who is on top of him, tells him repeatedly to “stop resisting.” The female officer appears to try and pepper spray the man in the face, and the male officer urges the man to “give me your hands,” but the man continues to struggle.

As the three get to their feet, the officers continue to urge the man to “stop resisting.” As the male officer continues to hold on to the man, the female officer takes a few steps back and pulls out a gun on the man. The male officer says to “Shoot him.”

“Sir! Put your f—ing hands down!” the female officer says. She orders the man to give the other officer his hands, and fires a shot. The officers pursue the man up an escalator and another shot is fired.

The man was shot in the abdomen and buttocks and underwent surgery for his injuries, Attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez told the Associated Press. Police said the officers approached the man after they allegedly spotted him crossing between train cars, which violates a city ordinance.

Police are conducting administrative and criminal investigations into the shooting, police said in a statement. West told reporters Friday that she and the interim Superintendent Charlie Beck are “extremely concerned and have significant questions about the incident.” She said that both officers were removed from field duties and will be placed on administrative duties during the investigation

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed to TIME that the Chicago Police Department asked it to review the shooting and said that it will be working with the FBI on the investigation.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot described the video as “extremely disturbing,” on Twitter Friday and said that she supports Beck’s decision to contact the state’s attorney, and said that it will also be independently investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

She added that she had reviewed the footage herself.

“With the strong caveat that one perspective does not depict the entirety of the incident, the video is extremely disturbing and the actions by these officers are deeply concerning,” Lightfoot wrote.

Just hours before the shooting, officials had announced plans to increase police presence on trains and in stations to address an increase in crime.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.