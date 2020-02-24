Single Bullet Injures 7 People After Man Fires Shot at Houston Flea Market: Police

Seven people were injured by one bullet after a man claims he accidentally fired his weapon during a dance at a flea market in Houston on Sunday, according to authorities.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that around 7 p.m., a witness reported seeing someone with a gun as a shot was fired. The bullet struck one man in the leg. Sheriff Gonzalez said that the bullet went through the man’s leg and likely ricocheted off the floor. Shrapnel from the bullet is believed to have struck several others.

Jose Manuel Guerrero, 25, was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault. Guerro told authorities that the gun was in his pocket, which doesn’t match with what evidence authorities said they have. Gonzalez added that the suspect had been drinking.

“Guns and alcohol aren’t a good mix, especially when he’s not supposed to have a gun in this establishment,” Sheriff Gonzalez added.

Authorities said that they are unsure if there was some altercation that led to this or if it was an accident. Guerrero told authorities that it was an accident.

Aside from the man that was shot in the leg, the others suffered minor wounds, according to Gonzalez.

The flea market is a popular location in the area, according to authorities, who said there were children in attendance. There were also signs posted that no weapons were allowed inside and the area was well-protected by police.

“It’s just very very lucky that no one was seriously injured or wounded,” Gonzalez said on Sunday night.

Gonzalez commended the officers for helping those who were injured by applying tourniquets to wounds, however, he acknowledged that it’s a little too familiar for them.

“We’re getting too much practice to be quite honest,” Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.