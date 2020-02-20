Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Alleged Voter Fraud Scheme Involving Homeless People in Downtown Los Angeles

People are seen walking after new school supplies were donated to thousands at Fred Jordan Missions on Skid Row in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 28, 2019.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
By Sanya Mansoor
12:57 PM EST

A 62-year-old man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for his role in a voter fraud scheme in which homeless people in downtown Los Angeles were allegedly offered “money and cigarettes” in exchange for hundreds of “false and forged signatures on ballot petitions and voter registration forms,” according to city authorities.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the news on Wednesday, saying in a statement that Norman Hall was “immediately sentenced to one year in county jail, placed on formal probation for three years and must complete 100 hours of community service.”

Eight others still face charges, including the “use of false names on a petition and voter fraud,” the district attorney’s office said. Charges against the nine people were first filed in November 2019.

The alleged crimes took place during the 2016 and 2018 election cycles on Skid Row, a small neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles with a high population of people who are homeless and living in poverty.

The defendants are expected to be back in court on May 5.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Shocked Cat Looking in Two Mirrors at Once Has Extreme Self-Awareness
2
Candidates Hit Bloomberg
3
Here's What the Protesters Were Yelling to Joe Biden at the Nevada Democratic Debate

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Shocked Cat Looking in Two Mirrors at Once Has Extreme Self-Awareness
2
Candidates Hit Bloomberg
3
Here's What the Protesters Were Yelling to Joe Biden at the Nevada Democratic Debate
4
Does the Sound of Noisy Eating Drive You Mad? Here's Why
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE