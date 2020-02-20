Content from American Family Insurance
Why does an insurance company care about equality? Equality gives every person the chance to succeed—to dream fearlessly—and American Family Insurance is committed to making those dreams possible.
Our commitment starts in the workplace, where our employees embrace a culture of inclusive excellence. I’ve signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge—a promise to foster meaningful conversation and action, both inside our organization and with other companies. Together, we’re supporting inclusive communities and creating a healthy environment for complex—even difficult—conversations about these issues. Finding your voice is important, and we’re a stronger and more innovative society when every voice is heard.
In a world where trust in long-standing institutions is waning, I believe it’s important for businesses to leverage their influence to create positive change for society. We do this not just because we know our customers want to do business with companies that share their values, but also because we have the power (and responsibility) to have a real impact on the world.
That’s why I’m proud American Family Insurance is presenting both this issue dedicated to equality and also The March, an immersive experience that allows all of us to join the historic moment when fearless dreamers marched on Washington. This is a chance to celebrate so many who courageously helped change the world. I hope The March will also serve as inspiration for the next generation to discover new voices for hope—and to pursue new dreams.
For more than 90 years, American Family Insurance has invested in programs that benefit our communities and improve our society.
We are honored to partner with TIME to bring you this special issue, and to celebrate those who seek equality.
—Jack Salzwedel, chair and CEO of American Family Insurance