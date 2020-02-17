Heavy rain has bought severe flooding to parts of Mississippi and Tennessee, leaving up to 1,000 homes flooded across the two states as officials caution that more rain is expected in the coming days.

During a Monday press conference, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said that the Pearl River — which runs through multiple towns in Miss. including Jackson, Pearl and Flowood — had crested at 36.7 feet, just above its major flood level, which is 36 feet. It’s the highest level of flooding recorded in over 35 years.

That level has not changed for a few hours and, although Gov. Reeves says that’s a good sign, he wants residents to remain alert. “We as a state are not in the clear yet,” Governor Reeves said at the press conference. “We do anticipate more heavy rainfall for this region.”

He added that officials expect the water levels to recede over the next two to three days. Still, residents should continue to pay attention to evacuations orders, he added, and not return to affected areas until they are notified that it is safe. The floods have impacted up to 3,000 people.

According to the National Weather Service, one to two inches of rain is expected to impact the region from Tuesday to Thursday, which could lead to areas of flash flooding and worsen the flooding of the river.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, the Hardin County Fire Department released a video showing homes in Savannah, a town just below the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Pickwick Reservoir, with water up to the rooftops.

“It absolutely kills you, knowing that houses are getting destroyed downstream from the dam,” TVA spokesman Jim Hopson told The Associated Press. “We have engineers on duty 24-7 trying to figure out what’s the most effective way to move this water downstream with the least impact.”

On Saturday, Governor Reeves had declared a state of emergency amid flooding in parts of Jackson and central Mississippi. There are no reports of flood-related injuries or deaths, though numerous search and rescue missions have been undertaken.

Water from the Barnett Reservoir near Jackson was released by officials on Saturday night to help control the water levels. On Sunday, Governor Reeves said the inflow and outflow from the reservoir had equalized, according to the Associated Press.

Some Jackson, Miss. residents used kayaks, canoes and small fishing boats to check on their homes and assist other neighbors, the AP said.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Ricky Irby, a business in Jackson, said that people in the area had not been prepared for flooding of this level.

“It’s been 40 years since we had a flood. So we never anticipated this,” Irby told NBC affiliate WLBT. “We’ve been here for 15 years, a family-owned business and this is just one of the bumps in the road we’ve got to deal with”.

The Pearl Rover’s highest recorded crest was 43 feet in 1979. The second-highest level was 39 feet in 1983.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.