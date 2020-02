At least two people are dead after a Monday shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce, about 70 miles north east of Dallas. A third victim has been hospitalized, according to the university.

Students and faculty were instructed to shelter in place and the Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department has stationed officers throughout the campus. The university police were unable to provide further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

