The Rock's Narrating Skills Have Given Birth to a 2020 Super Bowl Football Fantasy

The Rock got America pumped for Super Bowl LIV — and now they’re hungry for more.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was peak Rock just prior to the big game, oozing charm as he introduced the key players on the Chiefs and 49ers in an opening segment pre-taped for Fox that aired just before kickoff.
“Alright faithful, it’s about that time,” he said into the camera as he launched into his intros — his WWE bona fides evident as he whipped the audience into frenzied excitement.
The Twitterverse was quick to commend Johnson for the energy he brought to Super Bowl 2020, and there was a collective plea for The Rock to narrate pretty much everything from now on.
The Rock was at home in Miami during Super Bowl LIV. Although better known for his wrestling career, Johnson attended the University of Miami and was a defensive lineman for the Hurricanes. Although he started only once, per ESPN, he appeared in 39 games and left a positive impression on his teammates and coaches.
Johnson referenced that time in his life just prior to Super Bowl 2020, noting in a tweet that “it’s my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI to intro the NFC & AFC CHAMPS. Today, I live vicariously through you exceptional athletes.”