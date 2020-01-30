Raina Telgemeier on Why Jerry Craft's Newbery Medal Matters

By Raina Telgemeier
6:48 AM EST

When Jerry Craft became the very first graphic novelist to receive a Newbery Medal, he shattered a glass ceiling for cartoonists, who have long been looked at as producing “lesser” literature than their prose-writing siblings. I am so proud of him. The Jan. 27 announcement that the prestigious prize for American children’s literature will go to his New Kid, the story of a seventh-grader who doesn’t fit in at his mostly white private school, is a victory for Jerry and for the art form of comics.

Jerry’s win (after many, many years of hard work) proves once and for all that comics and graphic novels are real books, real reading, and really and truly deserve shelf space front and center. It has been a joy to watch sequential art evolve and to see the warm reception graphic novels have received from young readers and awards committees alike! How joyous that when children read New Kid in decades to come, they will feel the tactile merit of the golden sticker on its cover.

Related Stories

Telgemeier is the Eisner Award–winning author of the best-selling graphic novel Guts

This appears in the February 10, 2020 issue of TIME.

Most Popular on TIME
1
'I Want My President to Have Suffered.' Joe Biden's Supporters Say They Want A President Who Knows How They Feel
2
First Person-to-Person Spread of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed in the U.S.
3
The Gun On the Air Force's F-35 Has 'Unacceptable' Accuracy, Pentagon Testing Office Says

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
'I Want My President to Have Suffered.' Joe Biden's Supporters Say They Want A President Who Knows How They Feel
2
First Person-to-Person Spread of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed in the U.S.
3
The Gun On the Air Force's F-35 Has 'Unacceptable' Accuracy, Pentagon Testing Office Says
4
He Paid $345 for a Rolex in the 1970s. Its Value Today Left This Antiques Roadshow Guest Collapsing in Shock
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE