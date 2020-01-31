6 Films to Watch for Black History Month, Recommended by an Expert

This is the only film based on the true story of a real historical figure I’m including because it’s just an epic film about a figure who is both controversial and beloved by so many African-American people. Even before the film was released there was a tremendous amount of conversation about what this film would be. It was supposed to be directed by Norman Jewison, but Spike Lee campaigned to get the project and was vocal about the fact that a film about Malcolm X had to be directed by an African American. Some people were thrilled Spike Lee was directing the film, and there were people who weren’t big fans of Spike Lee, like Amiri Baraka, the poet activist, who didn’t think he was the right black director for this film and didn’t want to see Malcolm X’s legacy oversimplified.

So there was a tremendous amount of pressure on Spike Lee. He insisted that the film had to be at least three hours long. The film was going over-budget, and one of the reasons was because he had a unit shoot Malcolm X’s pilgrimage to Mecca on location in Mecca. So he went to black millionaires and entertainers — Oprah, Michael Jordan and others — who gave him the money to complete the film. That shows the importance of this kind of filmmaking for narrating black history. The stakes were so high, and people understood this was going to be film that would have a lasting impact on the ways people understood Malcolm X’s legacy. Malcolm X’s pilgrimage to Mecca and the way that transforms his understanding of race as he commits in this deep way to practice his belief as a Muslim and recognizes that community and solidarity can be built across racial lines. The film spends a lot of time looking at what is the first part of Malcolm X’s autobiography, his life before he joined the nation of Islam, and we really get a sense of how he came of age and the racial violence his family experienced. It gives us a sense of where he came from. Spike Lee humanized this icon.

It’s a film that, like so many of Spike Lee’s films, doesn’t just want us to sit and be entertained, but it tries to grab us in really powerful ways, so it concludes with this montage of young people saying “I am Malcolm X,” including students in South Africa, then we see Nelson Mandela, who has just been released from prison, making a cameo at the end of the film and quoting Malcolm X.

It’s also Denzel Washington’s best performance, starring as Malcolm X, and it’s just a remarkable document of Spike Lee’s audacity as a filmmaker and the ways that he is always trying to animate history for his audiences. After this film, you couldn’t talk about great American directors without also including Spike Lee.