Washington State's Department of Transportation Tweets That It Maybe, Just Maybe, Found Bigfoot. 'We Will Leave That Up to You'

By Madeleine Carlisle
12:40 PM EST

Residents of Washington State, keep a look out! There’s a chance, just maybe, that a Sasquatch is wandering near Sherman Pass. Well, at least according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT).

“Sasquatch spotted!!! I’m not superstitious… just a little stitious,” whoever runs the Washington State DOT Twitter account tweeted on Wednesday. “If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something… might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you!”

For readers who aren’t as versed in their North American folklore — or the hit movie Harry and the Hendersons — a Sasquatch is a fabled creature that is described as large, hairy, standing on two legs and sometimes called Bigfoot.

Related Stories

And by darn it, if there isn’t a large creature walking on two legs in the photo tweeted by Washington State DOT. Is that a person? Is it a Sasquatch? You decide! DOT regularly posts photos of the pass, so you can keep a look out if you’d like.

Soon the official DOT Twitter account for Snoqualmie Pass in Washington weighed in. “I think Bigfoot is making the rounds across our mountain passes. @wsdot_east showed him on Sherman Pass the other day and now he is on the wildlife overcrossing on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass. #doyoubelieve” the account tweeted.

Sure another, a large dark figure can be seen walking across the snow.

All around it was a huge day for Bigfoots. Or is it Bigfeet?

 

 

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Dolly Parton Challenge Lights Up the Internet and Our Lives With 4 Versions of Everyone's Best Self
2

Adam Schiff's Closing Remarks at Impeachment Trial Disturbs Some GOP Senators
3

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Allegedly Cursed Out a Reporter and Asked Her to Identify Ukraine on a Map
4

The West Blames the Wuhan Coronavirus on China’s Love of Eating Wild Animals. The Truth Is More Complex

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE