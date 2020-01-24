Hundreds of Thousands of Protestors March in Iraq Amidst Growing Anti-U.S. Sentiment

A new sign greets travelers leaving the Baghdad International Airport, with red and white Arabic letters on a shrapnel-pockmarked wall. It proclaims the spot is the “the site of the American crime,” where on January 3rd, a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy leader of Iraq’s government-sanctioned armed groups and a legendary anti-ISIS commander among the country’s majority Shi’ite community.

Another sign of the anti-U.S. sentiment in Iraq: the quarter- to half-a-million Iraqis who peacefully took to the streets of Baghdad on Friday to protest the killing and demand all American troops leave the country. The gathering was a disciplined but undeniable display of the growing resentment of the U.S. military mission that had been welcomed in 2014 to fight ISIS, and a clear signal of how the rising political fortunes of pro-Iranian Iraqi politicians like march organizer Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr could hasten the departure of U.S. troops.

“Sadr was on good behavior today because he wants now to be known as pragmatic politician instead of Molotov-cocktail-throwing politician,” one senior U.S. official said of the march, speaking anonymously to describe the precarious security situation of U.S. diplomats in Iraq. The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was attacked on New Year’s Eve by Iraqi militiamen who surrounded and breached the compound’s gates over a 24-hour period before Iraqi security forces finally intervened. Two Iraqi officials estimated Sadr’s Friday crowd reached 500,000, but the senior U.S. official put it at “two-hundred thousand marchers, not the million he’d called for.” Nevertheless, the U.S. official added, “He’s still a force to be reckoned with.”

Sadr, a longtime political enemy of the U.S. whose armed militia used to target American forces during the U.S. occupation of the country, ordered his followers on Friday not to enter the security zone housing the embassy, and they listened. It’s part of a policy of non-violent resistance agreed upon by Sadr and other top Iraqi militia leaders in the wake of Soleimani’s death. The leaders met in Qom, Iran, roughly two weeks ago, according to a senior Iraqi official, choosing to convene outside Iraq partly out of fear that they too might be targeted or at the very least, surveilled, after the Soleimani-Muhandis killing.

“Sadr protected Iraq from Iran-U.S. rivalries, and called for diplomatic means, not violence, for ‘evicting’ the U.S. troops,” says Dlawer Ala’Aldeen, president of the Erbil-based Middle East Research Institute. Sadr also “protected the U.S. presence indirectly,” by focusing Iraqi popular rage into a nonviolent protest, derailing other militia group’s calls for blood.

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

The march shows the rising power of the pro-Iranian blocks in Iraq despite months of violent popular protests directed against Iran and the parties allied with it that led to the resignation of Iraq’s now-caretaker Prime Minister Adel al-Mahdi. “This gave them a boost politically to the pressure him… to follow through with kicking U.S. troops out,” the senior Iraqi official told TIME.

The hobbled Iraqi leader has been grappling with how to enact a parliament vote demanding the exit of U.S. troops after the U.S. attack, whose ouster al-Mahdi has publicly embraced even as he has privately slow-rolled the action. He fears a total American pullout will prompt the departure of Western troops who have been training Iraqi security forces as part of the anti-ISIS coalition, and drain the country of international investment.

Those concerns have done little to shift opinions on the street — or the demands of politicians like Sadr whose political fortunes are allied with Iran and its long-term goal of removing U.S. troops from the region.

For now, al-Mahdi, who largely derives his political power from the Iranian-aligned groups, has been able to delay immediate action, as he does a “risk assessment” on how the withdrawal would affect the ISIS fight. His hesitation has also been leavened by President Donald Trump’s threats to sanction Iraq and force it to pay for improvements the U.S. military made to an Iraqi air base if U.S. troops are expelled. “We are happy to continue the conversation with the Iraqis about what the right structure is,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a State Department news conference, after announcing U.S. troops would be staying put.

On that front, the Americans and Iraqis may find some common ground. “The status quo is unacceptable, but a full withdrawal is unacceptable as well,” a senior Iraqi official involved in the discussions says. “We still have a common enemy called Daesh (ISIS) which we can’t just forget…but we need to redefine the U.S. role. Spying on Iran and assassinating generals won’t work,’” he said. Alternatives like NATO taking over the mission might appease public sentiment, he suggested, and restore the Iraqi government’s trust in American forces.

It’s an idea that is apparently on the table in Washington. “We’re at an early stage in looking at what NATO can do to expand the mission it already has in Iraq,” Amb. James Jeffrey, U.S. Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, told reporters Thursday. “We have said that we’re not interested in talking about withdrawal because we don’t think we should withdraw; however, at the end of the day, this is obviously an Iraqi decision.”

“There’s a lot of people who want us to stay in Iraq as partners,” said Joey Hood, the former deputy of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, now the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, in a Friday interview on Iraq’s news and satire program, the Albasheer Show.

He defended killing Soleimani on Iraqi soil. “It was not a choice so much as a necessity. This guy…was not only planning attacks on Americans, he had actually started carrying them out,” referring to the 2019 rocket attack that killed an American contractor in Kirkuk and the Iranian proxy attack on the U.S. embassy. “We needed to take action as soon as we could and where we could…It’s unfortunate that these sorts of things have to happen. We don’t want Iraq to be a battleground for anyone.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.