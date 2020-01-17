Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort Leaves One Person Dead, Another Seriously Injured

Authorities are responding to an avalanche near Lake Tahoe which has left one person dead and another seriously injured.

The Placer Sheriff’s office said in a tweet on Friday afternoon that deputies, along with search and rescue crews, were responding to the scene at the Alpine Meadows ski resort in Squaw Valley near Tahoe City, Calif. and that there are “several unaccounted victims.”

A subsequent tweet by the Sheriff’s office confirmed that one person had died, and that another was seriously injured. The names of the victims have not been released. It’s unclear if there are still people unaccounted for.

As of Friday morning, a “one-day” snowstorm hitting the Lake Tahoe area had left up to two feet of snow at ski resorts in the area. In tweets shared on Thursday afternoon, the Alpine Meadows resort’s Twitter account wrote of a storm arriving “in full force,” and that “snow has been hammering since the late morning.”

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.