Issa Rae Saying 'Congratulations to Those Men' Sums Up Plenty of Feelings About the All-Male Best Director Oscar Nominations

By Mahita Gajanan
10:44 AM EST

Women were once again shut out of the Best Director category during the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards — and Issa Rae, who presented the list of nominees on Monday morning, appeared to make her feelings known about the snub.

“Congratulations to those men,” the Insecure actor said in an apparent sarcastic tone after reading out the Best Director nominations.

The 2020 nominees were Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite).

While the all-male domination of the category might suggest to some that female directors did not have as many creative opportunities, women helmed several highly-acclaimed films over the last year, between Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

Of course, Issa Rae’s line quickly became an online flash point on Twitter.

Related Stories

Some watching the nominations host’s sentiments summed up their feelings as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science snubbing women in the directing category yet again.

This announcement follows the news that the 2020 Golden Globes also shut out female directors, which similarly drew its fair share of conversation from criticism to support for female directors.

One user even invoked a Little Women meme.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

6 Democratic Candidates Will Face Off in the Last Debate Before the Iowa Caucuses. Here's What to Know
2

The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2020 Oscar Nominations
3

Three Coyotes Fail to Impress Unfazed Cat Named Max in This Showdown
4

Here Are the 2020 Oscar Nominations

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE