At least one person has been killed in Puerto Rico and power is out across the island after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast early Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press. The 6.4 magnitude quake follows a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck nearby on Monday, resulting in the collapse of Punta Ventana, a coastal rock formation and popular tourist destination.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports the 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:24 a.m. about five miles south of the city of Indios.

The island has experienced over 400 earthquakes since December 28, when a 4.7 magnitude quake struck in the same region. Eleven of the earthquakes since then were higher than 4.0, according to the USGS. Tuesday’s quake was the most severe since Dec. 28. At least eight other people have been injured in building collapses, according to the AP. USGS says there is currently no threat of tsunami.

Earlier USGS reports indicated Tuesday morning’s earthquake was a magnitude 6.6, but the number has since been adjusted to 6.4. Now the island faces likely aftershocks of magnitude 3 or higher in the coming week, USGS says.

Damage from Monday’s 5.8 magnitude earthquake destroyed several buildings. Puerto Rico’s electricity supplier, Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica, has reported an island-wide power outage as a result of Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Power should be restored throughout the day, it said.

Here’s what to know about the earthquakes striking Puerto Rico, an island still recovering from 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

Who are the victims?

According to the AP, 73-year-old Nelson Martínez was killed after a wall collapsed on him in his home in Ponce, about 14 miles away from the earthquake’s epicenter. Ponce mayor María Meléndez told local television reporters that eight others were injured, according to the AP.

How are authorities and Puerto Ricans responding?

Puerto Rican Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced announced Tuesday morning that all government employees except for first responders have been relieved from duty for the day in order to prioritize safety. The governor’s office also urged the public to remain calm.

Vázquez Garced told radio station WKAQ 580 that officials will begin the process of assessing damage and identifying further possible casualties. She urged Puerto Ricans to reach out to family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly or those who live alone, to make sure all are accounted for.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.