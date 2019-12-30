Sharon Stone Says Dating App Bumble Thought Her Profile Was Fake and Blocked Her

Sharon Stone, pictured in February 2019, says she was blocked from the dating app Bumble after users reported her profile as a fake.
Mark Ralston–AFP/Getty Images
By Niluksi Koswanage / Bloomberg
5:06 AM EST

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone got blocked on Bumble after several users complained that her profile was fake, prompting the “Basic Instinct” star to reach out to the match-making app on Twitter to say that she is the real deal.

Bumble has yet to reply on Twitter.

Stone’s travails highlight the push taken by Bumble and other matchmaking apps to weed out fake dating profiles. Dating apps have come under more scrutiny this year with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission suing Tinder owner Match Group Inc. for deceiving consumers by using messages from fraudulent accounts to encourage them to sign up for subscriptions.

Rimberg International Corp., which owns Bumble along with gay-dating app Chappy and London-based Badoo, would want to keep it clean. It was weighing an initial public offering in the U.S. as part of its plan to become the world’s biggest dating business, founder Andrey Andreev told Bloomberg News in an interview last year.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Parishioners Kill Gunman
2

Pantone's Color of the Year Is a Comforting Start to 2020. Here’s What to Know About the Choice
3

Sharon Stone Says Dating App Bumble Thought Her Profile Was Fake and Blocked Her
4

The Dark History of New Year's Day in American Slavery
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE