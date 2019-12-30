Sharon Stone Says Dating App Bumble Thought Her Profile Was Fake and Blocked Her

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone got blocked on Bumble after several users complained that her profile was fake, prompting the “Basic Instinct” star to reach out to the match-making app on Twitter to say that she is the real deal.

Bumble has yet to reply on Twitter.

Stone’s travails highlight the push taken by Bumble and other matchmaking apps to weed out fake dating profiles. Dating apps have come under more scrutiny this year with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission suing Tinder owner Match Group Inc. for deceiving consumers by using messages from fraudulent accounts to encourage them to sign up for subscriptions.

Rimberg International Corp., which owns Bumble along with gay-dating app Chappy and London-based Badoo, would want to keep it clean. It was weighing an initial public offering in the U.S. as part of its plan to become the world’s biggest dating business, founder Andrey Andreev told Bloomberg News in an interview last year.

