Two Dead After Shooting at Government Building in North Carolina

Two people have been killed and another two wounded after a shooting incident on Friday morning at a government building in Winston-Salem, NC, according to city officials.

Further details on the shooting, as well as the identities of the victims, were not immediately released, but those killed and injured are believed to be government employees. A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. EST with more information

Lee Garrity, Winston-Salem city manager, tells TIME hat the two injured employees suffered “serious but not life threatening” injuries.

The shooting happened at a municipal building on Lowery Street early this morning. The Associated Press spoke with a sanitation worker, Dwight Black, who says he was entering the building when people ran out past him.

“They’re shooting. Run!,” Black said people told him, according to the AP. “I didn’t know what was happening so I just kind of got out of the way until I could ascertain what was going on,” he said.

There was a large police presence outside the building afterward, the AP reported.

In an email sent to all city employees, Garrity shared the news and expressed his condolences for the victims.

“I cannot express adequately how saddening it is to have something like this happen within our city family,” the email read. “Please keep these employees involved in this incident, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.”

