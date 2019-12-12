Dogs are known for their keen sense of hearing, so when they hear a sick beat, of course they are going to dance to it.

After Wendy Berenguer caught Bailey the dog busting a move to a reggaeton song, she shared the video of the seemingly impromptu kitchen dance party on her Facebook page, so the world could see the dog’s impressive skills. In the video, the dog can be seen sitting up and twisting from side to side along with the beat. When Bailey notices that it’s being filmed, it pauses for a moment, adjusts its position like it knows its best angles, and resumes shaking its tail like its a back-up dancer for Rosalía or Romeo Santos.

Obviously the video went viral and Bailey should use the video as an audition tape for the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

While Bailey may be having fun, the pup’s owners could be getting a lot more than a laugh from the dancing dog. Research shows that pets bring real health benefits to their owners, with dogs in particular linked to lower levels of stress for both adults and kids, higher levels of exercise , and overall better health.

Similarly, dancing has been found to reduce the risk of disability and dementia and an excellent form of exercise. That means that if you are lucky enough to have a dog that knows how to throw down to sweet tune you should be in pretty good shape.

Plus, watching a dog dance is objectively funny and laughter has health benefits, too.

Anyway, to the video of the dancing dog!

Contact us at editors@time.com.