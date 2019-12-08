5-Year-Old Carried a Toddler Through Minus 31-Degree Weather After Left Alone in Alaska Home

The Chandalar River East Fork and the Brooks Range Mountains (background) at the Artic Village, Alaska, on July 24, 2001. The Gwich'in Indian Tribe live in the Arctic Village settlement and on the Venetie Indian Reserve, south of the Alaska National Wildlife Reserve.
Getty Images—2001 Christian Science Monitor
By Tara Law
2:08 PM EST

A 5-year-old carried a toddler about half a mile in frigid Alaska weather this week, after the pair were left at home by themselves, according to the Alaska State Troopers. The temperature was about minus 31 degrees Fahrenheit.

After the power went out at the house, the 5-year-old “became scared,” picked up the 18-month-old child and walked to a neighbor’s house in the Village of Venetie, according to the State of Alaska Department of Public Safety. The children, who were dressed just in socks and light clothing, both received cold-related injuries.

Police determined that Julie Peter, 37, had left them at home alone. She was arrested and charged with one count of first degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Peter was placed in Fairbanks Correctional Center on the charge.

The village, which is in northeastern Alaska, is south of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The community is largely made up of native Alaskans, especially Neets’ai Gwich’in descendants, and has a tribal government, according to the Tanana Chiefs Conference. Fewer than 200 people live in the village.

Related Stories

Alaska State Troopers received a welfare check request for the children on Dec. 3, and chartered a plane to the village.

The State of Alaska Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

What Alexander Hamilton Would Have Thought About a Wealth Tax
2

2 Children in North Carolina Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
3

Child, 5, Carries Toddler Through -31 Degree Cold
4

How The Mandalorian Fits Into the Larger Star Wars Timeline
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE