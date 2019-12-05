Winter Storm Could Dump 6 Inches of Snow on Hawaii Peaks

A winter storm could dump more than six inches of snow in Hawaii at higher elevations on Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for summits above 12,000 feet on Hawaii’s Big Island, warning of “significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations.”

Hawaii has several high mountain peaks. Mauna Kea, the highest point in the state, towers at close to 13,800 feet.

The National Weather Service notes that the snow may be heavy at times and will likely create difficult travel conditions, in addition to reducing visibility. The agency warns anyone planning to travel to the summits to “monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing their trip.”

Thursday night is expected to be “cloudy and breezy” with isolated rain and snow showers and low temperatures around 32 degrees at the mountain summits. On Friday, conditions should be “very windy” with gusts up to 60 mph and rain and snow showers continuing, forecasters say. The high temperatures on Friday are expected to be between 34 and 57 degrees.

At lower elevations, the weather will be much warmer. Honolulu is expected to have a high of 81 degrees on Friday.

Contact us at editors@time.com.