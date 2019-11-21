Ideas
‘I didn’t accept it; I don’t accept it even now.’ — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the death of his brother in childhood from a preventable disease
O’Neill, who was awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) just months before his death, with actor Charlotte Rampling in 1988
remembrance

Harry Benson Remembers the Star Power of Terry O’Neill

Harry Benson
7:14 AM ET
Ideas
Benson, CBE, is a photographer

I remember Terry O'Neill as a natty dresser with a cockney accent, which was all the rage in the late 1950s, when Terry replaced me as a photographer at the London Daily Sketch and I moved to the London Daily Express.

That was one of his first jobs, and Terry, who died at 81 on Nov. 16, went on to create enduring images of icons from Frank Sinatra to Brigitte Bardot. His own life was glamorous too. Once Terry and his then wife Faye Dunaway brought their new baby Liam over to our apartment in a wicker basket to meet my wife Gigi and me, and our doorman was delighted to see a movie star.

I never saw Terry on a news story, but I would always see him at the opening of a new film or at a press call with an upcoming new actress. The actor Michael Caine once said to me, "Terry really loves show business." To me, Terry was show business--and he has some great photographs to prove it.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME