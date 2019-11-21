Why Cory Booker Said Joe Biden 'Might Have Been High' for Not Supporting Marijuana Legalization

Sen. Cory Booker earned one of the biggest laughs of the fifth Democratic debate on Wednesday when he cracked a pot joke at Joe Biden‘s expense.

“This week I hear him literally say that I don’t think we should legalize marijuana. I thought you might have been high when you said it,” Booker quipped.

Although the joke lightened the debate’s mood for a moment, the exchange highlighted how far opinion on marijuana legalization has shifted over the last few years. A majority of Americans now say that marijuana should be “legalized” — which, as Booker advocates, would permit people to buy, sell and use marijuana. Biden has instead advocated for “decriminalizing” marijuana.

Legalizing marijuana would lift all legal prohibitions on the drug, while decriminalizing pot means that it would still be illegal — although people who break the law would face lesser penalties. For Biden, that would mean letting states legalize recreational marijuana; legalizing medical marijuana and banning jail time for marijuana use.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Just 20 years ago, only about 31% of Americans supported legalizing marijuana. Over the past two decades, more Americans have begun to use marijuana, and fewer are seeing it as harmful. Marijuana’s critics long said that it can have a “gateway effect” and can lead users to try harder drugs. Back in 2014, Biden himself described it as a “gateway drug.” However, experts say that there isn’t strong evidence that the effects of marijuana actually cause users to try other illegal drugs.

About 67% of Americans said that marijuana should be made legal, according to a Pew poll conducted in September — including 78% of Americans who are Democrats or lean Democratic. Booker has advocated for completely legalizing marijuana, arguing during the debate that the drug is “already legal for privileged people,” while people of color are disproportionately the target of law enforcement.

The push to legalize marijuana has also been supported by advocates for criminal justice reform, who say that marijuana arrests have contributed to mass incarceration. The ACLU noted in a 2013 report that while black and white people use marijuana at similar rates, black people are about 3.73 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession.

The comment also highlighted a very real divide between Booker and Biden’s generations. While 65% of members of Generation X — which includes Booker — support legalizing pot, legalizing marijuana is supported by only 35% of members of the Silent Generation, which includes Biden, according to the Pew poll. Millennials supporters, meanwhile, outnumber both groups, with 76% of that generation supporting legalization.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.