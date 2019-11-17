Two Arkansas Chemistry Professors Were Arrested for Allegedly Making Meth

Two chemistry professors in Arkansas were arrested Friday for allegedly making methamphetamine in a story reminiscent of the hit show Breaking Bad.

Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland, both associate chemistry professors at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, were taken into custody by Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson. Bateman, 45, and Rowland, 40, were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Much like high school chemistry teacher Walter White.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department told TIME that Rowland had made bond and is out of jail.

Tina Hall, the university’s associate vice president of marketing and communications, said in an email to TIME that the professors have been on administrative leave since Oct. 11.

Hall said the university’s science center was closed on Oct. 8 “due to a report of an undetermined chemical odor” and initial tests indicated that there was “an elevated presence of benzyl chloride,” which can be used to help produce methamphetamine, in a laboratory. The building later reopened on Oct. 29 after third party testing indicated that it met “all recommendations for occupancy,” she said.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is a top priority, and we continue to cooperate with authorities,” Hall said.

Asked to confirm whether the professors were making methamphetamine on campus, Hall referred the question to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

The on-going criminal investigation began with Henderson State University Chief of Police Johnny Campbell and also involved the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson State University, the Arkadelphia Police Department and the Group Six Narcotics Task Force.

