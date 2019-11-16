10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Shooting at a New Jersey High School Football Game

A 10-year-old boy struck during a shooting at a Friday evening high school football game in New Jersey has died, a prosecutor announced on Wednesday. An adult and another juvenile were also shot and injured.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said that the boy, Micah Tennant, died Wednesday, five days after he was shot during a Pleasantville-Camden High School football game in Pleasantville, N.J. Tyner said that the charges against the alleged shooter, a 31-year-old man named Alvin Wyatt from Atlantic City, N.J., have been upgraded from attempted murder to murder.

“On behalf of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, we would like to express our sincere condolences to the Tennant family on the tragic passing of Micah,” Tyner said. “Words at this time seem so insufficient to portray the anger and outrage that our community feels regarding his loss.”

Police said Friday that a 27-year-old male was in stable condition after the shooting. A 15-year-old also experienced a “graze wound” and was treated and released from the hospital, per authorities. In addition to the murder charge, Wyatt is also facing two counts of attempted murder and charges for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

At a press conference Friday night, authorities said they had recovered “a lot of evidence” and one firearm at the scene.

On Saturday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced that four other men were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting: Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27–all from Atlantic City— and Vance Golden, 26, from Pleasantville. Dizon was also charged with eluding, according to the office of the Atlantic County prosecutor.

“After the shootings the four men fled in a vehicle from the Absecon police department into Atlantic City. One of the passengers threw a gun out of the vehicle while entering Atlantic City,” authorities said in a statement.

“It really hurts down to our hearts,” Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr. told reporters Friday night. “But I just want everybody to know that we are going… to get to the bottom of this.”

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:29 p.m. The game was between Camden and Pleasantville high school, and Camden Schools confirmed on Twitter that no Camden High students were injured.

https://twitter.com/CamdenSchools/status/1195536921881141248?s=20

In a video posted by Jersey Sports Zone, which covers New Jersey high school sports, people can be seen running and laying flat as to avoid the bullets. Jersey Sports Zone reports that six shots were fired on the Pleasantville side of the game.

Breaking News: There was a shooting in the 3rd quarter of the Camden/Pleasantville state playoff football game. JSZ’s Mike Frankel was there. 6 shots fired in the stands on Pleasantville side. More to come on Jersey Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/XMWKwJLrg8 — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) November 16, 2019

“I heard the gunshots. We started all running for this fence right here, just jumped through the fence and just tried to run inside the gym, 17-year-old Pleasantville football player Ernest Howard told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office and the Pleasantville Police Department are investigating, according to authorities.

