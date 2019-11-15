“Sweetie, the sorry to this man meme has definitely changed my life,” entertainer Keke Palmer told TIME on Thursday at the 2019 TIME 100 Next event. “I could have never imagined saying sorry to a man could be turning out this way.”

The actor attended an event in New York City to celebrate with her fellow honorees recognized in the TIME’s 100 Next issue, an edition of the magazine honoring 100 people who are growing as leaders in their respective fields, including business, politics and the arts. You and everyone’s mother probably caught the clip she filmed for Vanity Fair once it exploded because of an accidental roast. She failed to identify former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“I hate to say it. I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is,” Palmer said as she gazed a photo of Cheney. “I mean, he could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.”

It became the internet’s new preferred way to dismiss unknown men, and Palmer just kept blessing people online with iconic viral goodness.

But beyond her place secured in the memedom, Palmer is sometimes often a “triple threat” because she’s built a reputation as a singer, dancer and actor. In 2019, she also proved that you could also call her a “quadruple threat” if you count another entertainment skill she’s built over the last year – becoming a professional meme.

Palmer has been well-known for a long time, launching her career as the child star of movie Akeelah and the Bee and the Nickelodeon tv show True Jackson, VP. However, in the last year she’s taken another star turn, appearing in the hit movie Hustlers and joining the daytime talk show Strahan, Sara and Keke on ABC.

When asked about working on Hustlers, Palmer says she “learned J Lo is exactly who I thought she was.”

“Super cool, girls girl, smart, definitely a leader,” she continues. She said she’s also glad she got to come friends with Hustler’s co-star and fellow TIME 100 Next honoree Lili Reinhart.

“Lili really is rad,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know how dope she is. I mean every body does know, but I feel like I got to know her on a really personal level and I’m happy for that.”

When asked what she knows about hustling, Palmer put it simply: “Women hustle the best.”

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com and Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.