Politicians running up against the status quo, vocal sexual assault survivors, and entertainers changing the conversation around race and disability are gathering in New York City on Thursday night for the first annual TIME 100 Next event — a celebration of rising stars from across the world.

Comedian and actor Awkwafina, beauty mogul and Glossier founder Emily Weiss, Grammy nominee Camila Cabello and Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman are all attending the event.

TIME 100 Next spotlights individuals on TIME’s new list — an expansion of TIME’s flagship TIME 100 franchise — that recognizes dozens of people who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism and beyond.

See the best of the TIME 100 Next night’s red carpet photos right here.

Contact us at editors@time.com.