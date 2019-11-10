California Wildfire Breaks Out Near Warner Bros. Studios in Hollywood Hills

Firefighters in California worked overnight to battle a blaze that broke out Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, Calif., near Warner Bros. Studios in the Hollywood Hills.

By 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Barham Fire had torn through 34 acres and was 15% contained, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No civilians were reported injured, although one male firefighter was transported to the hospital after suffering a non-life threatening injury to his arm and leg, the agency said.

The LAFD stated on Saturday evening that they had stopped the fire from spreading and had spared buildings, noting that none were “presently threatened.”

Incident commander, LAFD Assistant Chief John Drake, said in a statement that “preliminary indications” suggest there were “no homeless encampments in or around the fire’s point of origin.”

No formal evacuation orders were issued but a “handful of persons living closest to the fire, and being affected by smoke only, were directly contacted and encouraged to shelter in place at their residence,” the LAFD said in an earlier statement on Saturday afternoon. At least one person who identified themselves as working on the Warner Bros. lot said they voluntarily evacuated their studio.

Those in the area posted photos and videos of smoke emerging in the distance behind busy roads.

More than 230 LAFD personnel, five helicopters and two aircraft were assigned to contain the fire, which began just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire in Hollywood Hills comes barely a few weeks after a series of much more dangerous wildfires across California broke out, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

