'Man These LA 🔥 Aren't No Joke.' LeBron James Forced to Evacuate Amid California Wildfires

NBA star LeBron James was forced to evacuate his home near Los Angeles because of wildfires raging in the region, the basketball star said on Twitter.

James said he was faced with a shortage of rooms as he drove around with his family looking for accommodations.

Officials said the Tick Fire, which has burned more than 4,600 acres near Los Angeles, was 70% contained as of Sunday.

But as the Kincade Fire in Northern California’s Sonoma County began to spread, governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency overnight on Sunday, with 180,000 people ordered to evacuate their homes amid strong winds.

Weather forecasters said low winds on Monday offered an opportunity to tackle the fires. But the opportunity might be short-lived: the fires in Northern California could be billowed further on Tuesday and Wednesday by winds of up to 70 mph, forecasters said.

