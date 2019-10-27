Saturday Night Live Holds a Trump New Mexico Rally Because He 'Heard They're Building a Wall' in Colorado

In Saturday Night Live’s latest cold open, Alec Baldwin’s President Donald Trump is shown returning to New Mexico for a presidential rally in “the great city of Albacore” — the “tuna capital of the United States.”

“I came back for a surprise rally because I heard they’re building a wall on the border of Colorado to keep the New Mexicans out,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

Trump had told an audience in Pennsylvania on Wednesday that the U.S. was building a wall in Colorado, which does not share a border with Mexico. “We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works, that you can’t get over, you can’t get under,” the real President had said.

Trump supporters speaking on his behalf during the sketch included an ISIS member played by Pete Davidson promising that he will “make ISIS great again” and a conspiracy theorist played by Aidy Bryant who is convinced the earth is flat and Beyoncé is white.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who Baldwin’s Trump remarks looks like a “scoop of ice cream melting into a suit” also makes an appearance, played by Kate McKinnon. So does Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who Baldwin says “got his ass owned by AOC, which means he’s one of us now.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, played by Fred Armisen, also showed up, assuring the American President: “I’m still working on getting that dirt on Biden.”

Watch the full cold open here:

