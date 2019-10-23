A murder investigation is under way after 39 bodies were discovered on Wednesday in a truck on an industrial estate in southern England.

Police were reportedly called by paramedics in the early morning hours after the bodies were discovered in the town of Grays in Essex county.

“This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened,” police chief superintendent Andrew Mariner said, according to the Guardian.

Police said that the victims include one teenager, and that they are still in the process of identifying the bodies. “I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process,” the superintendent told media.

The Guardian reports that the truck is from Bulgaria and is believed to have entered the country through the town of Holyhead in Wales on Oct. 19. It says that the truck driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested.

While authorities have not yet commented on why the victims were in the truck, there have been several cases of migrants dying while being smuggled across borders in recent years. In 2018, a Hungarian court convicted a group of smugglers for their roles in the trafficking and deaths of 71 migrants whose bodies were found in a truck abandoned next to a highway in Austria in 2015.

In 2017, emergency responders found dozens of undocumented migrants in distress in a semi-trailer in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas. Nine people died.

Write to Amy Gunia at amy.gunia@time.com.