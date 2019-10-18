A Tropical Storm Is Forecast to Hit Florida This Weekend. Here's What to Know About Its Path

A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected grow into a tropical storm over the weekend and then hit the Florida Panhandle as early as Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm, tagged as Tropical Cyclone 16, is about 230 miles south of the Mississippi river as of Friday morning. It’s currently moving northeast at 22 mph, with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph.

If Tropical Cyclone 16 strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be called Nestor.

The storm is predicted to bring strong winds, heavy rainfall and flash flooding to impacted areas. Tropical storm warnings have been posted from Yankeetown, Fla. to the Alabama-Mississippi line and from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted that the government is monitoring the storm and that residents should prepare for possible flooding and power disruptions.

After hitting Florida, the storm is projected to continue traveling northeast, exiting into the Atlantic Ocean somewhere around the Outer Banks of North Carolina Sunday or early morning.

Georgia is expected to get hit with heavy rain and wind gusts Saturday afternoon. The Carolinas could feel the effects early Sunday morning.

In New Orleans, two cranes that are standing over a partially destroyed hotel are being taken down by crews to prevent them from being destructive when the winds hit, according to the AP.

Friday night high school football games from Alabama to the Florida panhandle have been canceled or postponed in preparation of the storm, according to the AP.

Parts of Florida that are expected to be hit by the tropical storm are still recovering from the devastation that Hurricane Michael left one year ago.

Officials in Panama City reassured residents that the storm wouldn’t be a repeat of Hurricane Michael.

“We are optimistic this will be a slight wind and rain event,” Bay Count Sheriff Tommy Ford said, according to the AP.

