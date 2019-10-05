A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit just south off coast of San Francisco Saturday morning, per the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at 8:41 a.m. PCT. There have been no reported injuries. According responses collected by the USGS, some Californians reported feeling the the quake as far as roughly 45 miles away. Per the L.A. Times, there were at least two aftershocks.

FOX KTCU reports the earthquake was originally labeled as magnitude 3.9 but then downgraded.

Some Californians took to Twitter in response.

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in California and Nevada. On Friday alone, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck two miles from San Juan Bautista, Calif., and magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck 2.6 miles from Cobb, Calif.

