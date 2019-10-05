MSNBC Anchor Rachel Maddow Takes Recurring Role in the CW's 'Batwoman' Show

MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow will appear in upcoming episodes of the CW’s new show Batwoman.
As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Maddow will play a character from the Batman comics: Vesper Fairchild, a television and radio personality who once had a romantic relationship with Bruce Wayne.
But don’t get too excited. Per The Reporter, Maddow won’t actually appear on screen; at least for now, she’ll play a solely vocal role.
The MSNBC anchor tweeted the news Friday.
“We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “In addition to Rachel’s interest in Batwoman, we thought she’d be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper’s penchant for snark, gossip and criticism of female superheroes.”
Maddow is a vocal fan of Batwoman, the DC comic series about a lesbian superhero. She previously wrote an introduction for the 2010 Batwoman graphic novel Elegy by Greg Rucka.
Batwoman‘s first season premieres Sunday at 8 p.m on the CW. Actress Ruby Rose stars as Kate Kane, or Batwoman, the first out lesbian superhero lead on primetime television.