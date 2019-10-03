At Least 22 Army Paratroopers Hurt After Night-Time Jump at Camp Shelby Goes Wrong

At least 22 soldiers were injured in a night-time military exercise Wednesday at a Mississippi military base after they parachuted from an airplane and the wind blew them away from where they were meant to land.

The 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division with the U.S. Army was conducting an airborne operation at Camp Shelby at 8 p.m. as part of a 10-day training exercise when the incident occurred. The unit is based in Alaska.

A U.S. Army official confirmed the number of soldiers injured with CNN, which reported 15 of these soldiers were treated by medics in the field and seven others were transported to local hospitals. Several paratroopers were left “in the trees,” according to 25th Infantry spokesperson Capt. Ashley Sangster told CNN. All 84 soldiers that should have been part of the jump were accounted for. Sangster told CNN that no one suffered life-threatening injuries, although some were left with limb injuries from hard landings.

The 25th Infantry division had said in a statement on Facebook that they are “grateful for the overwhelming support” they received from “units here on Camp Shelby as well as local first responders.”

“Airborne Operations all bear an inherent risk. We strive to mitigate this risk as much as possible,” the statement said, adding that a nearby hospital was notified before the jump about the possibility of an influx of patients.

