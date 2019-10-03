Why the Japan-South Korea Trade War Is Worrying for the World

South Koreans participate in a rally to denounce Japan's new trade restrictions and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on August 24, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. The bilateral relationship between Japan and South Korea has worsened recently, with the Japanese government's decision to remove South Korea from so-called 'white list' of trade restriction. Some Korean protesters, students and conservative shop owners have started boycotting Japanese products. Chung Sung Jun – Getty Images