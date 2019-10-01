Ex-Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Found Guilty of Murdering Botham Jean in His Own Apartment

A jury found Amber Guyger guilty of murder Tuesday for the killing of Botham Jean in September of last year.

The former Dallas police officer now faces life in prison. Applause could be heard from the audience and Jean’s family could be seen in tears after the verdict was announced.

The jury deliberated Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning over whether Guyger was guilty of murder or manslaughter when she shot her upstairs neighbor on Sept. 6, 2018. Guyger was still in uniform when she fatally shot Jean, and had just ended her shift when she returned to the apartment complex where they both lived in Dallas.

The case has received national attention following nationwide debate about police misconduct against people of color. Guyger is white and Jean was black. Judge Tammy Kemp reignited the debate on Monday after deciding the jury could consider the state’s “Castle Doctrine,” a legal exception that says a person in their home is not required to retreat before using deadly force on an intruder.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

What were the allegations?

Guyger was originally charged with manslaughter three days after the shooting took place. She was later fired by the Dallas Police Department and charges were increased to murder. The jury had to decide if she was guilty of either murder or the lesser charge of manslaughter.

In closing arguments Monday, Guyger’s defense argued that the state had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that her actions weren’t self-defense. “You don’t, as the jurors in this case, decide this case on emotion and sympathy,” defense attorney Toby Shook said, addressing the jury. “Who would not have sympathy for Botham Jean? Wonderful human being … but that is not part of your consideration as a juror.”

The prosecution argued that Guyger could not claim self-defense if she was the intruder in the wrong apartment, and that she missed key cues along her path from her car to Jean’s apartment that should have made her aware she was in the wrong place. The defense also used explicit text message conversations between her and another police officer as evidence and argued Guyger was not tired after a lengthy shift, but distracted.

What happened in the trial?

The trial lasted seven days, during which time jurors hears testimony from Guyger, Texas Rangers who led an investigation, Jean’s neighbors and Dallas Police officers. Jean’s family was present for most of the trial.

During closing statements on Monday, prosecutor Jason Fine said Guyger missed five cues that should have alerted her that she was at the wrong apartment, and said the jury should think from Jean’s perspective. “Nobody had to die. She caused his death. She acted unreasonably,” he said.

Amber Guyger took the stand on Friday, the fifth day of the trial. Through tears she told the court she was sorry, and said she wished it had been her who died that night.

“I never wanted to take an innocent person’s life,” she said. It was the first time she’s spoken publicly since the shooting.

Jean’s neighbor from across the hall, Joshua Brown, also testified, telling the court he met Jean for the first time shortly before Jean was shot. Brown became emotional after he describing that he would often hear Jean singing gospel or Drake songs inside his apartment.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.