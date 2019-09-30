Three Inmates Arrested After Escaping From Ohio Jail, But One Remains At Large

Three inmates who escaped from a county jail in Ohio were arrested early Monday following a multi-agency response, but one escapee remains at large.

The four men, described by police as “extremely dangerous,” escaped from Galia County Jail on Sept. 29 after overpowering two female corrections officers using a homemade weapon, authorities said. They made their exit by forcing open a secured door.

Police officers arrested three of the four escaped inmates in the early hours of Sept. 30, authorities said in a statement. The three men — Brynn K. Martin, Christopher M. Clemente and Troy R. McDaniel Jr. — were found in Cary, North Carolina and taken into custody.

One of the escaped inmates, Lawrence R. Lee III, fled the scene and remains at large. “We have learned that [he] is also believed to have accompanied the three males who have been apprehended and fled from the officers at the time of arrests,” the Galia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The four inmates, whose previous charges include assault, breaking and entering, and identity fraud, were helped in their escape efforts by at least one individual on the outside, authorities added.

